Wedbush Weighs in on Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.71) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $3.00 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $207 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 12.16.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.38% and a negative net margin of 26,656.52%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

