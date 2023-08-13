Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Lifted by Wedbush

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FATE. Barclays cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $3.09 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $304.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $25,029.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,128 shares of company stock valued at $65,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

