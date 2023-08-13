Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Five9, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Five9 in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five9’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Five9 stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,061.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,758 shares of company stock worth $21,799,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

