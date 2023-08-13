Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issued By William Blair

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Five9 in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst M. Stotler now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five9’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Five9 alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Five9 Trading Up 1.3 %

Five9 stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,209,000 after buying an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Five9 by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,134,000 after buying an additional 330,256 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Five9 by 64.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,719,000 after buying an additional 1,509,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $162,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,277.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $162,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,277.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $87,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,758 shares of company stock worth $21,799,003. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.