Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,274,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

