Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Warner Music Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.62. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

