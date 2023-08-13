Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Issued By Wedbush

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Rocket Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Companies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 46.0% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 132,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $13,279,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 248,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 224,675 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

