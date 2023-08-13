Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $40.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.46.

WMG stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $38.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Warner Music Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

