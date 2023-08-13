Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Zai Lab stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 11.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

