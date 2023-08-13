Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Personalis, Inc. Lowered by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Personalis in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Personalis’ current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Personalis’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.46. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

