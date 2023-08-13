BTIG Research Trims Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Target Price to $10.00

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACET has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut Adicet Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adicet Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities cut Adicet Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $21.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $99.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $1,828,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,685,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,882,191.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,833,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,163,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

