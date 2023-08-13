Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for Relmada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.71) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.01.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $38.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 5,364.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after purchasing an additional 567,573 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,225,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 916.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 527,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 475,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 722,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 225,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cedric O’gorman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,184.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

