Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $7.10 to $8.60. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Evolv Technologies traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 2087055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVLV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $511,658.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,557,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,367.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Evolv Technologies news, CFO Mark Donohue sold 158,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $928,507.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $511,658.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,557,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,367.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 252,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 506,556 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 2,079.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 90,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 187.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

