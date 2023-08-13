Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Acurx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACXP opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -1.01. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) by 149.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company's stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

