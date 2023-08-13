Centrica (LON:CNA) PT Raised to GBX 140 at Berenberg Bank

Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.66) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 138 ($1.76).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is -2,307.69%.
In related news, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £1,856.25 ($2,372.20). Insiders bought a total of 5,525 shares of company stock worth $660,995 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
