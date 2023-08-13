Comparing Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) & Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Century Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 493.75%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 83.75%. Given Century Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics $5.20 million 32.18 -$130.93 million ($2.17) -1.29 Fennec Pharmaceuticals $6.54 million 34.50 -$23.71 million ($1.01) -8.41

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Century Therapeutics. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Century Therapeutics has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics -2,782.34% -43.88% -27.14% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -7,266.90% -107.25%

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats Century Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD22 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-107, an iPSC-derived Nectin-4 CAR gamma delta T-cell therapy product candidate; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

