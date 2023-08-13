Analyzing Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ – Get Free Report) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sorrento Therapeutics and Finch Therapeutics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finch Therapeutics Group has a consensus target price of $210.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,081.82%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -1,106.41% -1,999.61% -107.18% Finch Therapeutics Group -25,084.36% -93.74% -58.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Finch Therapeutics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Finch Therapeutics Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $62.84 million 1.74 -$572.84 million N/A N/A Finch Therapeutics Group $860,000.00 12.28 -$114.65 million ($96.70) -0.07

Finch Therapeutics Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Finch Therapeutics Group beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of next-generation treatments for three therapeutic areas: cancer, infectious disease,and pain. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host disease. The company develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine topical system for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. It engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain condition; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation for the treatment of fibromyalgia. It has collaboration with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; and Mayo Clinic for Phase Ib pilot study using sofusa lymphatic drug delivery technology to deliver Ipilimumab in patient with melanoma. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California. On February 13, 2023, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

