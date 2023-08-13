Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $32.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Schneider National by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $749,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 7.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 76.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.07. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

