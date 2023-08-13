Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $82.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

