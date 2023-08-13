Analysts Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Target Price at $28.94

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDS. Bank of America began coverage on GDS in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on GDS in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $11.13 on Thursday. GDS has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $350.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that GDS will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 132.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GDS by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GDS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

