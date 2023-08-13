Analysts Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Target Price at $58.71

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. Trimble has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

