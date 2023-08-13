bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $7.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.40.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 3,183.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLUE opened at $3.26 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.91.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,020.37% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 360.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.
