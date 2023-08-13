ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives $133.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.40.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.96. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

