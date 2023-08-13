Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $16.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $2,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,001,210.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,337,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,100 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 528,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 91,538 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

