B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ODP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ODP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

ODP opened at $48.10 on Friday. ODP has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ODP during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ODP during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 875.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 2,326.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 652 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $32,645.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 11,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $591,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 922,743 shares in the company, valued at $46,174,059.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,579 shares of company stock worth $4,952,897. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

