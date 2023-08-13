Head-To-Head Review: Central Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:ENGY) vs. World Kinect (NYSE:WKC)

Central Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:ENGY – Get Free Report) and World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Central Energy Partners and World Kinect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A World Kinect 0.22% 6.48% 1.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Central Energy Partners and World Kinect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A World Kinect 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

World Kinect has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.56%. Given World Kinect’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe World Kinect is more favorable than Central Energy Partners.

This table compares Central Energy Partners and World Kinect’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A World Kinect $53.00 billion 0.03 $114.20 million $1.85 12.16

World Kinect has higher revenue and earnings than Central Energy Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Central Energy Partners has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Kinect has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of World Kinect shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of World Kinect shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

World Kinect beats Central Energy Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Energy Partners

Central Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiary, Regional Enterprises, Inc., provides liquid bulk storage, trans-loading, and transportation services for hazardous chemicals and petroleum products in the United States. It transports hazardous liquid products, such as aluminum sulfate solution, hydrochloric and sulfuric acid, sodium hydroxide, aqua ammonia, sodium bisulfate, and fuel blends; and non-hazardous materials, including crude tall oil, No. 2 oil, No. 6 oil, asphalt additives, micro-c, and vacuum gas oil in the states of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. The company also offers tank storage and terminal services. As December 31, 2014, it had a fleet of 15 leased tractors, 5 owned tractors, and 36 tanker units for transportation services. Central Energy GP LLC serves as the general partner of Central Energy Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Rio Vista Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Central Energy Partners LP in December 2010. Central Energy Partners LP was founded in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits. Its Land segment offers fuel, lubricants, heating oil, natural gas, power, and related products and services to retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also offers energy procurement management, price risk management, and sustainability solutions, such as carbon management and renewable energy solutions; distributes fuel under long-term contracts to branded and unbranded distributors, convenience stores, and retail fuel outlets operated by third parties; and distributes heating oil and unbranded fuel, as well as offers transportation logistics. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container, dry bulk and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S., foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, and claims management services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was formerly known as World Fuel Services Corporation and changed its name to World Kinect Corporation in June 2023. World Kinect Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

