Definitive Healthcare (DH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ DH opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.69. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $172,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $124,000.
Definitive Healthcare Company Profile
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
