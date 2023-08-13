Analyzing CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) & Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)

CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) and Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CP ALL Public and Metro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CP ALL Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Metro 0 1 0 0 2.00

Metro has a consensus target price of $79.17, suggesting a potential upside of 49.20%. Given Metro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metro is more favorable than CP ALL Public.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

58.4% of Metro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CP ALL Public and Metro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A $10.86 1.59 Metro N/A N/A N/A $5.32 9.98

CP ALL Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CP ALL Public pays an annual dividend of $7.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 42.0%. Metro pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CP ALL Public pays out 66.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Metro pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares CP ALL Public and Metro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A Metro N/A N/A N/A

About CP ALL Public

(Get Free Report)

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, and Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers. The Wholesale Business segment engages in import, export, and distribution of frozen and chilled food with delivery services and focuses on selling consumer products, including fresh food, dry food, and consumer products under Makro brand. Its Retail Business segment is involved in domestic supply chain, distribution system, logistics network, and brand equity businesses. This segment also sells its products under various domestic, international, and small and medium enterprises brands. The company's Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers segment manages buildings and retail spaces in shopping malls. In addition, the company is involved in sale and maintenance of retail equipment; cash and carry, catalog, and e-commerce businesses; marketing and advertising activities; provision of information technology and research and development services, as well as engaged in bill payment collection, life insurance, and non-life insurance broker business. Further, the company offers educational institution, training, business seminar services, as well as healthcare and medical specialist's consultation services. The company was formerly known as C.P. Seven Eleven Public Company Limited. CP ALL Public Company Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products. The company operated a network of food stores under various banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, Adonis, and Premiere Moisson as well as drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy, and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. It also manufactures generic drugs; and provides online grocery shopping services. Metro Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.