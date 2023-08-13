TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.6 %
TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.21. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.32.
TCON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
