Analyzing CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of CapStar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of FB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of CapStar Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FB Financial and CapStar Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 1 6 0 0 1.86 CapStar Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

Profitability

FB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $38.88, suggesting a potential upside of 14.24%. CapStar Financial has a consensus target price of $17.35, suggesting a potential upside of 22.70%. Given CapStar Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CapStar Financial is more favorable than FB Financial.

This table compares FB Financial and CapStar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 20.44% 10.73% 1.13% CapStar Financial 20.31% 9.35% 1.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FB Financial and CapStar Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $514.31 million 3.10 $124.56 million $3.02 11.27 CapStar Financial $138.05 million 2.13 $39.02 million $1.51 9.36

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CapStar Financial. CapStar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FB Financial has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapStar Financial has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. CapStar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. FB Financial pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CapStar Financial pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FB Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and CapStar Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

FB Financial beats CapStar Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans. The company also provides owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate commercial, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, construction, land acquisition, residential lines of credit, and land development loans; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services through its bank branch network and mortgage banking offices in the southeastern United States; direct-to-consumer internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. The company operates full-service bank branches and limited-service branches locations throughout Tennessee, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, Jackson, Birmingham, Florence, Huntsville, Alabama, Bowling Green, and Kentucky; and mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, PPP, and other loans, as well as business term loans, home equity loans, and equipment financing and lines of credit to small and medium sized businesses. In addition, it offers telephone and online banking, and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

