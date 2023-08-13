Reviewing Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) & NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) and Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of NV5 Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Acciona shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of NV5 Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NV5 Global and Acciona’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NV5 Global 5.67% 10.56% 7.21% Acciona N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NV5 Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Acciona 2 2 2 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for NV5 Global and Acciona, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NV5 Global presently has a consensus target price of $119.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.53%. Acciona has a consensus target price of $118.25, suggesting a potential downside of 19.42%. Given NV5 Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NV5 Global is more favorable than Acciona.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NV5 Global and Acciona’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NV5 Global $800.85 million 2.02 $49.97 million $2.96 34.80 Acciona N/A N/A N/A ($33.25) -4.41

NV5 Global has higher revenue and earnings than Acciona. Acciona is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NV5 Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NV5 Global beats Acciona on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NV5 Global

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc. offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions. The company offers site selection and planning, design, water resources, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other services. Further, it is engaged in construction of highways, bridges and tunnels; development of rail and light rail systems; provision of services related to street and roadway construction; and construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting services. The company also provides governmental outsourcing and consulting, and technical outsourcing services; and geospatial data analytic and mapping services. In addition, it offers mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design; commissioning; energy performance, management, and optimization; climate change and reducing CO2 emissions; building program management; acoustical design consulting; and audiovisualsecurity and surveillanceinformation technologydata center services. Further, the company provides various services, such as investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; radiation exposure and protection, and nuclear safety and industrial hygiene analyses services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

About Acciona

(Get Free Report)

Acciona, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines. In addition, the company offers event planning and management services, as well as designs, constructs, and operates drinking water treatment plants, reverse osmosis desalination plants, wastewater treatment plants, and tertiary treatment plants for water reuse; and constructs, operates, and manages healthcare, universities and campuses, ecosystems restoration, museums and exhibitions, and event planning and management; Further, it provides hotels and holiday resorts, offices, and industrial properties; financial solutions; facility management and airport handling; and museum interior design. It also engages in the fund management, stock broking, real estate, motorbike sharing, and other businesses. Acciona, S.A. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.