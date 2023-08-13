Contrasting Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) & NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NRG Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 1 2 1 0 2.00 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

NRG Energy presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.02%. Given NRG Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $31.54 billion 0.27 $1.22 billion ($8.84) -4.15 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares NRG Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Risk and Volatility

NRG Energy has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NRG Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. NRG Energy pays out -17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NRG Energy has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. NRG Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy -6.75% 25.82% 3.03% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73%

Summary

NRG Energy beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, and energy efficiency and advisory services, as well as carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; and sells energy, services, and products and services under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, and XOOM Energy. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

