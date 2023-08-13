Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.93% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million. On average, analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $5.20 on Friday. Zevra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $179.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

In other news, Director John B. Bode acquired 10,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $74,857. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.