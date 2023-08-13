JinkoSolar (JKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect JinkoSolar to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $35.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 9.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JKS. StockNews.com downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

