Gamida Cell (GMDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Gamida Cell to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). On average, analysts expect Gamida Cell to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gamida Cell Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of GMDA opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after buying an additional 764,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Gamida Cell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 83,009 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 47,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.
Gamida Cell Company Profile
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
