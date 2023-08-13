Gamida Cell (GMDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Gamida Cell to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). On average, analysts expect Gamida Cell to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GMDA opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMDA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after buying an additional 764,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Gamida Cell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 83,009 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 47,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.