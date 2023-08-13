Drilling Tools International (DTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th.

Drilling Tools International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Drilling Tools International stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Drilling Tools International has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $11.24.

Get Drilling Tools International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drilling Tools International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Drilling Tools International stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Drilling Tools International as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corp. operates as a oilfield services company. It manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. It operates in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Tools International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Tools International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.