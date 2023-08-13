Roivant Sciences (ROIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Roivant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 1,646.59%. On average, analysts expect Roivant Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Roivant Sciences Stock Performance
ROIV stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.28. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 16,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $194,468.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 627,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,447,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,770,961 shares of company stock worth $136,946,853. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
