Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Harbor Custom Development to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($9.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.46) by ($3.93). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Harbor Custom Development had a negative net margin of 65.06% and a negative return on equity of 108.57%.

Harbor Custom Development Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCDI opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Harbor Custom Development has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects.

