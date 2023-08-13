Piper Sandler Boosts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $130.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 58.com restated an initiates rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.19.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $89.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.26. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.82.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Analysts predict that Wix.com will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 58.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 388.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.