WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $13.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WHF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $295.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.28. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.62%.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc purchased 12,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $146,709.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,223 shares of company stock valued at $349,962. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 681,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 151,457 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

