Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.28.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 223.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

