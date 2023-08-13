Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VERX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Vertex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.78.

Get Vertex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex

Vertex Stock Performance

Vertex stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. Vertex has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.59, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex

In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,881.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $588,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,226.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,881.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,738,850 shares of company stock worth $32,639,332. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.