TD Cowen Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

TD Cowen reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $22.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.28.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 20.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Wendy’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,179,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,803,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,023,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after buying an additional 101,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

