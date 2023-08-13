Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target to $32.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho upgraded Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verastem in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Verastem stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. Verastem has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Verastem by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verastem by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 126.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113,527 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verastem by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

