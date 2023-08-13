Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Oppenheimer

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of VRDN opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.39% and a negative net margin of 13,462.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $63,577.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at $839,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,643 shares of company stock worth $121,461. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $94,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

