Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WEN. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.28.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

