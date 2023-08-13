Vertex Energy’s (VTNR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.57.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTNR

Vertex Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 39.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,025,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 2,827,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 698,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 31.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 776,003 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 208.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 938,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 162,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.