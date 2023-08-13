StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VRAY. BTIG Research cut shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded ViewRay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.81.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 104.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.48%.

In related news, major shareholder Farhad Fred Ebrahimi sold 8,203,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total transaction of $492,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,610,882 shares of company stock valued at $519,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 799.2% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 11,991,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657,631 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ViewRay by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,332,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 468,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after buying an additional 307,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ViewRay by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,037,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in ViewRay by 5.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,314,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 262,935 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

