Morgan Stanley Raises Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target to $18.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $21.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

