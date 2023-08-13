Raymond James Trims Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price to $22.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

